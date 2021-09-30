NAD C 700 BluOS Streaming Amplifier

NAD has revealed the latest product in its “just add speakers” category, the C 700 BluOS Streaming Amplifier.

Dominated by a 5-inch screen for displaying album art, menus and settings, its solid aluminium build houses a HybridDigital UcD amplifier and BluOS Enabled network streamer.

The former promises to offer ultra-low noise and distortion regardless of loudspeaker load, with the ability to deliver 2x80 watts of continuous power and 2x120 watts of instantaneous power for crisp, clear reproduction.

Used in conjunction with the BluOS app, also found on Bluesound products such as the Node, users can cue music from a plethora of sources, including their own library, internet radio, or streaming services including Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and Amazon Music HD.

Connectivity-wise you’ll find two optical and two coaxial digital inputs, along with an HDMI eARC port. There are also two pairs of RCA line-level inputs for analogue lovers, along with an MM phono stage and a phono preamp, which promise to suppress infrasonic noise on LPs without affecting the bass response.

You’ll need to hook up your own speakers of course (there’s also a subwoofer output jack), after which you can stream from online sources or by connecting your own external drive via the built-in USB port. Two-way aptX HD Bluetooth also lets you listen to music via wireless headphones, or stream audio from your device if you prefer.

Priced at £1299 (US$1499, around AU$2080), the company states that the C 700 delivers an experience close to that of its Masters Series M10, and is aimed at users who are after, "an uncompromised listening experience with a focus on value". The NAD C 700 is due to go on sale in late October.

