The trio were apparently designed with five principles in mind: a pure Android experience, great photography, design customisation, long battery life and reasonable prices.

First up is the Moto X Style. This continues the range’s tradition of customisable design elements, including backs made of soft grippy silicone, natural wood, or Horween leather, along with multiple metallic accents.

You will be able to make your choices on the Moto Maker service, where you select components and storage options online.

Moto X Style

The screen is a 5.7in Quad HD display, with a resolution of 1440x2560. Accompanying this at the front is a pair of front-firing speakers. The camera is a 21MP lens with an aperture of f/2.0. Everything runs on the latest version of Android, 5.1.1 Lollipop.

Powering it all is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 1.8gHz hexa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery. Internal storage options are 16/32/64GB, and there is also micro SD card support up to 128GB.

Motorola’s TurboPower charger claims to beat the astonishingly fast charge times of the Samsung Galaxy S6, going from flat to 34 per cent in 15 minutes.

How much? The Moto X Style will cost £359. It comes out in September 2015.

Moto X Play

If that’s too big or too expensive, the Moto X Play offers a more pocket (and wallet) friendly alternative. The key specs have been downgraded to something a little modest, but still in keeping with top-tier smartphones.

You get a 5.5in 1080p screen, a 1.7gHz octacore processor, 2GB of RAM. Storage options are 16/32GB, and micro SD card support remains, as does that 21MP main camera.

The battery, curiously, has been upgraded to a massive 3630mAh. Motorola thinks you’ll be able to get up to 48 hours on a single charge. You’ll also get the TurboPower charger.

The fancy wood and leather finishes have been replaced with ‘colour shells’ but you’ll still be able to customise it through the Moto Maker service. The Moto X Play will cost £279, and is released in August 2015.

Moto G

Last but not least, the Moto G. You get a 5in 720p screen, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 500mb RAM, and 8/16GB or storage (with microSD support up to 32GB).

The main camera is a respectable 13MP snapper, while the 2470 mAh battery promises up to 24 hours of mixed use. A welcome addition is IPX7 water resistance, which means you can dunk it in up to 1m of water for 30 minutes.

The Moto G is available from today for £159.

