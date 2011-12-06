New from Monster is a range of Harajuku Lovers in-ear noise-isolating headphones, part of singer Gwen Stefani's designer line based around her four Japanese backing dancers, and possibly just the thing for the fashion victim in your life.

Named after one of Tokyo's main fashion districts, and majoring on the spirit of 'kawaii' (or cuteness), the new headphones have the Harajuku Lovers characters on display in a variety of forms, combined with Monster's audio expertise in the sonic design.

The entry level model is the Super Kawaii Style (above), with the earpieces styled for 'G' – Gwen Stefani's character. Selling for £50, the earphones come with a choice of eartip sizes for a perfect fit, and come with a G-shaped carrying case.

Next up is the silver-finished Harajuku Lovers Space Age Style model at £80: again this comes with a G head design, but also four interchangeable coloured bodies.

Finished with rhinestones for an 'earring' look, the earphones again offer a choice of earths, come with a Harajuku Lovers logo cable keeper, and are supplied with a heart-shaped case.

The same case is used for the Harajuku Lovers Wicked Style earphones, which sell for £60 and come with a choice of clip-on faces of all the Harajuku Girls: G herself, Love, Angel, Music and Baby. Kawaii, desu-ne?

The Harajuku Lovers range is available now.

