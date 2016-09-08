Following hot on the heels of the LG G5 with Hi-Fi Plus DAC, LG is turning its attention to high-quality audio once again with its new smartphone, the LG V20.

The phone features a new Quad DAC. Not to be confused with Quad, the hi-fi manufacturer, this DAC has been developed with ESS Technology and Robert Blair, CEO of ESS, says: “As a technology more typically available in high-end audio equipment, Quad DAC on the LG V20 will make users feel as if they are carrying around a professional home audio system on their smartphone."

Like the LG G5 phone, the LG V20 has also been designed in conjunction with B&O. But, instead of getting a modular B&O DAC to tag onto the phone, the V20 comes complete with a pair of B&O Play H3 in-ear headphones.

Other specs of the V20 include a 5.7in IPS display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, Snapdragon 820 processor, fingerprint scanner, 4GB of RAM, a 16MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera. It also claims to be the world's first phone to ship with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The LG V20 is available in Titan, Silver or Pink, and is available in Korea now. Launch dates for other markets are still to be confirmed.

