We first saw LG's 2012 TV range at CES back in January, and last night the Korean electronics giant introduced its line-up in the UK, with sales due to start in the next week.

At an official launch in London, LG introduced six Cinema Screen 3D models, with enhanced smart TV functionality and a super-slim 1mm bezel.

The full line-up comprises: LM960V (top), LM860V, LM760T, LM670T (read our exclusive review here), LM660T/669T and LM640T.

All the above models use passive 3D tech "for a more comfortable viewing experience", says LG, and come with five pairs of 3D glasses which are 20% lighter than last year's ones.

Other tech highlights include LED backlighting and Dual Play gaming functionality, which enables two players to each see a different full-screen image on the screen at the same time.

LG's Magic Remote allows gesture and scrolling control of the TV, with voice control being added on top-end models later this month. As for Smart TV, there's a new Homepage with Bing search, an integrated YouTube interface with 3D content, and Netflix will be added by the end of April.

LG has also struck a deal with All3Media to develop a smart TV app bringing pay-per-view, video-on-demand content at 49p per episode for popular TV shows such as Skins and The Only Way is Essex.

The full LG Cinema Screen 3D line-up is as follows:

LM660T / LM669T / LM670T

32in (LM660T only) 42in, 47in, 55in

* LED PLUS Micro Pixel Control

* MCI 400

* Resolution Upscaler

* Cinema 3D with 5 pairs of 3D Glasses

* CINEMA Screen

* Dual Play Ready (Glasses sold separately)

* Smart TV

* Built-in Wi-Fi

* Magic Remote - Wheel, Gesture

* Freeview HD

Prices: 42LM660T £1100, 42LM670T £1150, 47LM660T £1300, 47LM670T £1350, 55LM670T £1850

LM760T (above)

42in, 47in, 55in

* LED PLUS Micro Pixel Control

* MCI 800

* Resolution Upscaler

* Cinema 3D with 5 pairs of 3D Glasses and 2 pairs of Dual Play Glasses included

* CINEMA Screen

* Dual Play

* Smart TV

* Built-in Wi-Fi

* Magic Remote - Wheel, Gesture

* Freeview HD

Prices: 42LM760T £1250, 47LM760T £1450, 55LM760T £1950

LM860V (above)

42in, 47in, 55in

* LED PLUS Micro Pixel Control

* MCI 800

* Resolution Upscaler

* Cinema 3D with 5 pairs of 3D Glasses and 2 pairs of Dual Play Glasses included

* CINEMA Screen

* Dual Play

* Smart TV with Dual Core Processor

* Built-in Wi-Fi

* Magic Remote - Wheel, Gesture, Voice

* Freeview HD

Prices: 47LM860V £1750, 55LM860V £2250

LM960V (above)

47in, 55in, 84in

* Nano Full LED

* Ultra Definition (84” only)

* MCI 1000

* Resolution Upscaler

* Cinema 3D with 5 pairs of 3D Glasses and 2 pairs of Dual Play Glasses included

* CINEMA Screen

* Dual Play

* Smart TV with Dual Core Processor

* Built-in Wi-Fi

* Magic Remote - Wheel, Gesture, Voice

* Freeview HD

Prices: 47LM960V £2300, 55LM960V £2900

For those who already have a TV but want to add LG's smart TV functionality, there are two 'smart TV upgraders' – the SP250, available now, and the SP820 due in May.

Also introduced were four '3D sound' Blu-ray home cinema systems, including the BH9420TW with four tallboy speakers, and the LG BP620 standalone Blu-ray player (below).

LG has also confirmed that it will introduce Google TV in the UK in 2013.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook