Klipsch's ProMedia 2.1 BT computer speakers will level up your home office

Looking to upgrade your home working environment? You could do a lot worse than a pair of Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 BT powered speakers. Updates on the company's ProMedia 2.1, now with Bluetooth for wireless playback from a phone, tablet or laptop, they promise to blast our your background music or Zoom calls much better than your computer's speakers will.

Each satellite speaker in the pair, which would nicely flank a computer or laptop, houses an 8cm Klipsch MicroTractrix horn mid-bass driver directly below the 19mm PEI (polyethermide) tweeter – an arrangement Klipsch claims produces sweet treble and a natural midrange from a small footprint. They're joined by a separate 17cm side-firing, ported subwoofer that can be tucked out of the way. Together, they kick out 200 watts of power – not bad for desktop computer speakers of their size.

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 BT speakers are available in the UK now, priced £279.

