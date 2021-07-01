Klipsch's new Dolby Atmos soundbars boast built-in streaming

Klipsch has launched two Dolby Atmos soundbars. The Klipsch Cinema 1200 and Cinema 800 promise a "major upgrade to TV sound", streaming smarts and real wood cabinets.

Both models feature 'horn-loaded' technology drawn from the company's acclaimed Reference speakers, and they come with subwoofers for added bass oomph. There's also next-gen HDMI eARC and 8K passthrough with support for Dolby Vision HDR.

The flagship Cinema 1200 serves up 120 watts and functions as a Dolby Atmos 5.14 system out of the box thanks to upward-firing Atmos speakers, a 12-inch wireless subwoofer and a pair of wireless surround modules.

The 54-inch Cinema 1200 is available from August for £1449 (around $2000, AU$2700).

(Image credit: Klipsch)

On a tighter budget? The smaller (48-inch) Cinema 800 could be just the ticket. It dishes up 3.1 sound (it decodes 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos) and comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. A more convincing surround sound experience can be achieved through adding the Klipsch Surround 3 wireless surround speakers (£265 extra).

The Cinema 800 goes on sale in August for £899 (around $1250, AU$1700).

As for streaming smarts, both models are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Spotify Connect. You also get AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, so you're pretty much covered for multi-room music streaming and movie playback.

How will they rank alongside the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we've tested? We hope to find out in the near future.

MORE:

Our pick of the Best budget soundbars and soundbases

Listen up: today's best soundbar deals

Prefer to listen on the go? The best wireless headphones