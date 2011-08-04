Klipsch Group , owner of the Jamo Mirage and Energy speaker brands, is restructuring its Danish subsidiary Jamo.

There'll be a new European headquarters in Paris, Glen Fuller (right) in the US becomes lead product designer and Mirage will become a subsidiary brand under Jamo.

Product designers and engineers at Klipsch's global HQ in Indianapolis will work with the Danish firms that "have long been involved in Jamo's product design".

"This significant investment exemplifies our commitment in developing Jamo into a true global brand that will stay committed to its Danish design inspiration, while incorporating new technology and product variety needed for international success," says Paul Jacobs, CEO of Klipsch Group.

"By streamlining our product development team and unifying our European efforts, we can now guarantee more frequent product launches that exhibit breakthrough design and innovation."

As for the appointment of Fuller, he has 20 years' experience of product design and will continue to work at Klipsch's Indianapolis HQ managing the company's existing team of designers and engineers.

