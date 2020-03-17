iPhone 12 leak: suspected A14 chipset scores reveal it's faster than iPad Pro

Another social-distancing day, another Apple iPhone 12 rumour. Despite a cancelled March event and making its annual WWDC conference an online-only affair, Apple is keeping itself busy even in these uncertain times – and if you believe a Geekbench report posted by tipster Ice universe, there's plenty to be thankful for.

The information shared concerns Geekbench scores for the iPhone 12's new A14 processor, and they're really quite impressive.

To explain what that means: Apple levels up its A-series processors each year for new iPhone releases, so a successor to the A13 chipset – the one found in the current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro – was always on the cards. In the lead up to the big reveal, benchmark scores allegedly from the device's new processor start to emerge on cross-platform sites like Geekbench – and this year, as first seen by AppleInsider, scores are worth writing home about.

The iPhone 12 was always going to boast improved performance and speed, but these scores show quite significant gains. The figures state that the A14 is the first A-series processor to cross the 3.0 GHz mark.



Alleged Geekbench report (shared by Ice universe) (Image credit: Ice universe)

Single/multi-core comparison (shared by Ice universe) (Image credit: Ice universe)

To put the claims into perspective, Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with its A12X chipset, boasts eight cores and scores 1110 on a single core, and 4568 on multi-core.

The A14's single-core performance scores 1658 (up 25 per cent from the A13), and a multi-core score of 4612 points (33 per cent up from the A13). So, if these scores are to be believed, the iPhone 12's processor surpasses the 12.9-in iPad Pro and leaves the iPhone 11 for dust.

Another headline-grabbing score of the A14 chip, according to Geekbench, is the processing speed of 3.1GHz. This would be 400MHz higher than Apple's current A13 Bionic chip, which comes in at 2.7GHz.

The extra speed and processing power should be helpful during video calls, navigating through apps and multi-tasking on your phone.

Of course, we must take this leak with the standard pinch of salt. There's a chance that the figures here could be for a different product, contain inaccuracies or just be fake. But if they do prove genuine, not only will the iPhone 12 surpass the 12.9-in iPad Pro, it will totally obliterate the current iPhone 11 for power and speed – and it'll beat any Android device on the market by some margin. And that should all make for an enticing iPhone upgrade...

