• Panasonic TX-P46ST30 46in 3D plasma TV (Full HD) £999 (save £300) + claim five year warranty (when purchased in-store) and two pairs of free 3D Glasses (worth £258)

• Claim free Sonos WD100 wireless iPod dock (worth £99) when you spend over £500 on Sonos products

• Panasonic DMR-BS880 Blu-ray/HDD Freesat HD recorder (500GB, multiregion) £549 (save £250)

• Arcam rCube iPod speaker system £499 + claim free Arcam rWand wireless dongle (worth £69) or free Arcam rWave wireless dongle (worth £79)

• Yamaha YSP-4100 Digital Sound Projector £799 (save £500)

These and other offers can be found on the Sevenoaks website.

