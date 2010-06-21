All equipment is brand-new and boxed, unless otherwise stated, and includes VAT at the current rate of 17.5 per cent.

You can choose from some of the deals outlined below:

Cyrus Pre XP + 8 Power + QED Silver interconnect : £1499 (was £2000)

Mission 794 floorstanding speakers: £599 (were £1000)

Tannoy Revolution Signature DC6T speaker system + £170 cable pack: £1749 (£3117)

Onkyo TX-NR3007 AV receiver: £1149 (£1699)

Denon AVR-4810 AV receiver: £1799 (£2849)

Arcam AVR500 AV receiver: £1999 (£2555)

Mission 790 standmount speakers: £199 (£350)

Plus you can save up to £425 on ex-demo Cyrus hi-fi kit and up to £565 on ex-demo Naim kit.

These and other offers are available to view on the Creative Audio hot deals website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter