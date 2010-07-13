Trending

Five HD launches on Sky and Virgin Media today

By

After losing its slot on Freeview, Five's high-definition channel debuts on satellite and cable TV today

Five's brand-new live entertainment series Don't Stop Believing premieres in HD on Sunday, July 18th.

Other programmes to be shown in HD include popular Aussie soaps Neighbours and Home & Away; US dramas The Mentalist, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as sports coverage from Cricket on Five and Europa League football.

As well as Five HD, Virgin is also adding two new time-shifted channels for Fiver and Five USA, to be dubbed Fiver +1 and Fiver USA +1.