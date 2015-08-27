Queen: The Studio Collection took five years to make and brings together the complete collection of 15 studio albums on 18 records, re-mastered by the legendary Bob Ludwig and mastered for half speed vinyl cutting by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

The 18 coloured vinyl records will be sold in a special box for £285 with an illustrated 108-page book featuring material from Queen's archive and the personal archive's of Brian May and Roger Taylor. Each record was pressed at the Optimal vinyl plant in Germany, known for its heavyweight 180g audiophile vinyl releases.

Clarity members have put together a top-quality hi-fi system for the show demo, using a pair of £45,000 PMC MB2S XBD-A speakers as used at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Show Must Go On event will be at 12 noon on the Saturday and Sunday of the show, which takes place at Whittlebury Hall in Northamptonshire on 19th and 20th of September. You can buy tickets from 29th August on the National Audio Show website.

MORE: Queen to launch studio collection vinyl box set