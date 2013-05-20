Denon has launched the X Series, the company's new 2013 range of AV receivers, with five new models starting at £249 for the entry-level AVR-X500.

The AVR-X500 is joined by the AVR-X1000, £349, the XVR-X2000, £499, the XVR-3000, £799, and the AVR-X4000, £1199.

The new AV receivers feature Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth and DLNA streaming, and support for music services such as Spotify. There are digital USB inputs with support for iPod/iPhone connection, and support for playback of HD audio formats.

Elsewhere there's a new interface to make navigation and set-up easier, a full suite of Audyssey sound modes and settings and support for 4K and 3D content. There are also Denon remote control apps for Android and iOS.

Full details on the all the new Denon receivers below, look out for our review of the Denon AVR-X2000 coming very soon.

Denon AVR-X500

Release date: May

Price: £249

140W x 5ch

Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio Decoders

Compressed Audio Restorer

3+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D support

2 optical digital inputs

Easy operation by quick Select buttons, large character display and GUI

Auto Power Off and low standby power consumption

Available in black

Denon XVR-X1000

Release date: May

Price: £349

(additional features over X500)

145W x 5ch – high quality discrete power amplifier for powerful sound

4+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D support, HDMI out with ARC

Advanced Network capability

DLNA 1.5 certified

HDAudio streaming with gapless support

AirPlay audio streaming

Spotify and last.fm music service support

vTuner internet radio

Flickr Photo Streaming

New Denon Remote App

Front USB input: iPod/iPhone digital compatible

Audyssey MultEQ XT with Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ

Setup Assistant and 9 language Hybrid GUI for easy set-up and operation

Denon XVR-X2000

Release date: May

Price: £499

MORE: Denon XVR-X2000 unboxing video

(additional features over X1000)

150W x 7ch

Carefully selected components and extensive sound tuning

6+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D and 4k support, HDMI out with ARC

Analogue and digital video upscaling up to 4k

Multi-zone (2 zones) and multi-source

Setup Assistant and 9 language Advanced GUI for easy set-up and operation

Denon AVR-X3000

Release date: June

Price: £799

180W x 7ch

Dolby TrueHD, dts-HD Master Audio and Dolby ProLogic IIz

Compressed Audio Restorer

Advanced Network capabilityo DLNA1.5 certified

HD Audio streaming with gapless support

AirPlay audio streaming, Windows8/RT compatible

Spotify and last.fm music service support

vTuner Internet Radio

Flickr Photo Streaming

New Denon Remote App for iOS and Android

6+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D and 4k support, InstaPrevue

Analogue and digital video upscaling up to 4k

2x HDMI out (main + zone) with Audio Return Channel

Front USB input: iPod / iPhone digital compatible

Audyssey MultEQ XT with Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ, Audyssey Pro compatible

Audyssey DSX and DTS-Neo:X up to 7.1ch processing

Enhanced multi-zone (2 zones/2 sources)

Digital In to Multi Zone - HDMI/opt/coax signals in different zones

7.2ch pre-out

IP Control & RS-232 control

DSD over HDMI support

Setup Assistant and 9 language Advanced GUI for easy set-up and operation

Auto Power Off and low standby power consumption

Available in black

Denon AVR-X4000

Release date: June

Price: £1199

(additional features over X3000)

200W x 7ch

D.D.S.C.-HD Circuit with AL24 Processing Plus

Denon Link HD

9.2 signal processing with independent subwoofer channels, 11.2 pre-out

Audyssey MultEQ XT32 and Audyssey LFC

Aluminum front panel with trap door and large 2-line FL display 2+1 Triple HDMI outputs (simultaneously and Zone 2) Audyssey DSX and DTS-Neo:X up to 9.2ch processing 11 speaker terminals for height/wide/B speakers Phono input Multi zone management (3 zones) Available in black and premium silver

MORE: Denon AVR-X2000 review

Written by Joe Cox

