Denon has launched the X Series, the company's new 2013 range of AV receivers, with five new models starting at £249 for the entry-level AVR-X500.
The AVR-X500 is joined by the AVR-X1000, £349, the XVR-X2000, £499, the XVR-3000, £799, and the AVR-X4000, £1199.
The new AV receivers feature Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth and DLNA streaming, and support for music services such as Spotify. There are digital USB inputs with support for iPod/iPhone connection, and support for playback of HD audio formats.
Elsewhere there's a new interface to make navigation and set-up easier, a full suite of Audyssey sound modes and settings and support for 4K and 3D content. There are also Denon remote control apps for Android and iOS.
Full details on the all the new Denon receivers below, look out for our review of the Denon AVR-X2000 coming very soon.
Denon AVR-X500
Release date: May
Price: £249
140W x 5ch
Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio Decoders
Compressed Audio Restorer
3+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D support
2 optical digital inputs
Easy operation by quick Select buttons, large character display and GUI
Auto Power Off and low standby power consumption
Available in black
Denon XVR-X1000
Release date: May
Price: £349
(additional features over X500)
145W x 5ch – high quality discrete power amplifier for powerful sound
4+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D support, HDMI out with ARC
Advanced Network capability
DLNA 1.5 certified
HDAudio streaming with gapless support
AirPlay audio streaming
Spotify and last.fm music service support
vTuner internet radio
Flickr Photo Streaming
New Denon Remote App
Front USB input: iPod/iPhone digital compatible
Audyssey MultEQ XT with Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ
Setup Assistant and 9 language Hybrid GUI for easy set-up and operation
Release date: May
Price: £499
(additional features over X1000)
150W x 7ch
Carefully selected components and extensive sound tuning
6+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D and 4k support, HDMI out with ARC
Analogue and digital video upscaling up to 4k
Multi-zone (2 zones) and multi-source
Setup Assistant and 9 language Advanced GUI for easy set-up and operation
Denon AVR-X3000
Release date: June
Price: £799
180W x 7ch
Dolby TrueHD, dts-HD Master Audio and Dolby ProLogic IIz
Compressed Audio Restorer
Advanced Network capabilityo DLNA1.5 certified
HD Audio streaming with gapless support
AirPlay audio streaming, Windows8/RT compatible
Spotify and last.fm music service support
vTuner Internet Radio
Flickr Photo Streaming
New Denon Remote App for iOS and Android
6+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D and 4k support, InstaPrevue
Analogue and digital video upscaling up to 4k
2x HDMI out (main + zone) with Audio Return Channel
Front USB input: iPod / iPhone digital compatible
Audyssey MultEQ XT with Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ, Audyssey Pro compatible
Audyssey DSX and DTS-Neo:X up to 7.1ch processing
Enhanced multi-zone (2 zones/2 sources)
Digital In to Multi Zone - HDMI/opt/coax signals in different zones
7.2ch pre-out
IP Control & RS-232 control
DSD over HDMI support
Setup Assistant and 9 language Advanced GUI for easy set-up and operation
Auto Power Off and low standby power consumption
Available in black
Denon AVR-X4000
Release date: June
Price: £1199
(additional features over X3000)
200W x 7ch
D.D.S.C.-HD Circuit with AL24 Processing Plus
Denon Link HD
9.2 signal processing with independent subwoofer channels, 11.2 pre-out
Audyssey MultEQ XT32 and Audyssey LFC
Aluminum front panel with trap door and large 2-line FL display 2+1 Triple HDMI outputs (simultaneously and Zone 2) Audyssey DSX and DTS-Neo:X up to 9.2ch processing 11 speaker terminals for height/wide/B speakers Phono input Multi zone management (3 zones) Available in black and premium silver
Written by Joe Cox
