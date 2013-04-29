LG has won the latest tech battle, announcing its curved OLED TV, the 55in 55EA9800, is now available for pre-order ahead of going on sale next month.

Both LG and Samsung announced "world's first" curved OLED TVs at CES in January but LG is first to market, with the 55EA9800 set to cost KRW 15 million, which is approximately $13,500.

Release dates and prices for other markets are set to be announced "in the months ahead" – LG only confirmed earlier this month that curved OLED TVs would be going on sale.

LG says curved OLED technology will deliver an "IMAX-like" viewing experience in the home, with the entire screen surface equidistant from your eyes.

The EA9800 is just 4.3mm thick and weighs 17kg, and sports LG picture technology including Four-Color Pixel and Color Refiner.

LG revealed it had sold 200 OLED TVs so far in Korea earlier this month, three months after that 55in OLED TV was made available for pre-order.

In the UK, the LG 55EM970V OLED TV went on sale at Harrods for a eye-watering £10,000. There's no word on UK sales as yet.

Do you fancy a curved TV? Or would you rather settle for a flatscreen OLED? Let us know in the comments below.

Written by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook