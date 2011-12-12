Exclusive autographed items from Coldplay, Elbow and Pet Shop Boys are up for grabs as part of Mencap's Little Noise Sessions charity auction.

A selection of memorabilia is online on eBay, with all proceeds going straight to Mencap, a learning disability charity.

The full list of artists who have contributed to the auction includes Ed Sheeran, Example, Paolo Nutini, The Killers, Lostprophets and Marina & The Diamonds.

As well as signed vinyl records and t-shirts, there's a keyboard used by Elbow and a guitar from Coldplay.

Mencap's Little Noise Sessions are a series of acoustic sessions organised to raise money for the charity - and you can also bid to win a pair of tickets to every Little Noise Sessions gig organised in 2012.

Check out the Mencap Little Noise Sessions website and the ebay auction page to find out more.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.