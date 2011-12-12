A selection of memorabilia is online on eBay, with all proceeds going straight to Mencap, a learning disability charity.
The full list of artists who have contributed to the auction includes Ed Sheeran, Example, Paolo Nutini, The Killers, Lostprophets and Marina & The Diamonds.
As well as signed vinyl records and t-shirts, there's a keyboard used by Elbow and a guitar from Coldplay.
Mencap's Little Noise Sessions are a series of acoustic sessions organised to raise money for the charity - and you can also bid to win a pair of tickets to every Little Noise Sessions gig organised in 2012.
Check out the Mencap Little Noise Sessions website and the ebay auction page to find out more.