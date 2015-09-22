A team of anonymous, independent judges visited every room at the show to pick winners from a shortlist of three in each of the five categories.

Laurence Armstrong, chairman of the Clarity Alliance, says: "We are very proud to have once again been able to recognise the hard work put in by the exhibitors through our 'Best of Show' awards."

The winners and nominations were as follows:

Best demonstration

Winner: Mike Valentine

Nominated: Queen demo

Nominated: Entotem

Most innovative room

Winner: Townshend Audio

Nominated: Devialet

Nominated: Kog Audio - Melco

Best presented room

Winner: Devialet

Nominated: Queen demo

Nominated: Audio Emotion

Best stand in open areas

Winner: Harman Audio

Nominated: High End Headphones

Nominated: Snugs

Overall Best of Show

Winner: dCS

Nominated: Hi-Fi Hangar

Nominated: Queen demo

Nominated: Devialet

Members of Clarity Alliance also took the opportunity to display their latest products in the special Clarity Showcase, with companies such as Entotem, GIK Acoustics, Mitchell and Johnson, Cabasse, Heed Audio, Kleio and Parasound taking part.

And the highlight of the event was undoubtedly the exclusive UK preview of Queen: The Studio Collection on vinyl, involving playback of the 18-disc vinyl box set on a pair of PMC MB2 XBD-A speakers as used at Abbey Road Studios.