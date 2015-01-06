The system is claimed to be one of the first wireless hi-fi systems that supports high-resolution audio and it has the ability to integrate with your smart lighting and home automation hubs and apps.

Musaic – brainchild of former Cambridge Audio engineering head Matthew Bramble – might seem familiar, having made its inaugural appearance on the CES showfloor 12 months ago.

MORE: Awards 2014 – Best multi-room systems

The multi-room system also had an outing at The Gadget Show Live in April, before it proved successful with the crowdfunding community after securing £60,000 through Kickstarter.

Musaic has now confirmed its two speaker units – the larger MP10 Music Player (above) and smaller MP5 Music Player (below) – are going on sale in early 2015, with the MPL Music Player to follow.

Once it's available, the MPL Music Player will let Musaic playback functionality be added to a range of products, including stereo systems, TVs and AV receivers.

MORE: Multi-room music goes mainstream – what you need to know

Musaic will offer free apps across most platforms; work with Bluetooth and wi-fi connections; and support a wide range of file types, including 24-bit Studio Master files.

It'll also be compatible with streaming services, which will let you browse and play music via the interface of your chosen service. It'll also open up access to 15,000 online radio stations.

Matthew Bramble said: "After a lot of hard work, we’re extremely pleased to be launching Musaic at CES 2015 – we think we have a system that delivers on sound quality and much more."

CES 2015: All the latest CES 2015 news highlights