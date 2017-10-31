Cello Electronics says it will begin manufacturing new LED TVs under the Ferguson brand name at its Bishop Auckland site next month.

Ferguson was a prominent purveyor of TVs throughout the 1960s, '70s and '80s when it was part of Thorn EMI group, but since then its presence in the European market has dwindled.

Brian Palmer, CEO at Cello Electronics, said, “I started out in this business selling Ferguson to consumers and truly understand the trust people had in the brand over the years. Having now come full circle I am proud to have the opportunity to bring this iconic brand back into the UK market."

Details are sparse at the moment, but we know for sure that they'll be a lot slimmer and smarter than the CRT tellybox form of old. The range's models will have curved screens and span seven sizes, from 24in to 75in, with those screens 50in and up featuring 4K panels.

The TVs will also run Android's operating system. There’s no mentioned of integrated soundbars, as featured on Cello’s own new range of TVs, however.

