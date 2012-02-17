UPDATE:

First seen at CES in Las Vegas eariler this year, Arcam has confirmed that the £2000 FMJ D33 SuperDAC will get its official launch at this year's Bristol Show.

Featuring dual 24bit/192kHz Burr Brown DACs, USB, AES, coaxial and optical digital inputs and an advanced asynchronous USB, it's Arcam's flagship DAC.

Published 07.01.2012

Being previewed at next week's CES 2012 is Arcam's £2000 FMJ D33 'SuperDAC' digital to analogue converter, due to have its official launch at the Bristol Sound & Vision show at the end of February.

It'll be shown to the trade at the Las Vegas event, which opens on Tuesday, along with four new products in the company's rSeries 'Digital Desktop Components' range, and as well as having USB, AES/EBU, and electrical/optical digital inputs, claims to have 'World Class' sound quality.

The D33 uses a 24-bit/192kHz Burr Brown PCM1792 converter for each channel, has user-selectable filters, and claims ultra-low jitter on all inputs.

In addition to the asynchronous USB input, usable with both PCs and Macs, the D33 has two optical digital inputs, two S/PDIF electrical inputs and an AES/EBU professional grade digital input.

Selectable Class I isolated and Class II high speed inputs are provided on USB Type B sockets, and there's also a conventional Type A USB for use with Apple iOS devices.

A pair of toroidal transformers is used in the power supply, which has massive power regulation and extensive low-noise sub-regulation, and the D33 has both infrared remote control and a duplex RS232 remote interface for integration into custom installations.

Two sets of single-ended analogue outputs are provided, plus balanced outputs on XLR sockets.

