NEWS

HMV rescue plan

Finally some good news for HMV, as restructuring specialist Hilco, the company that bought the HMV debt back in January, has confirmed the acquisition of 132 HMV stores and 9 Fopp stores in the UK, potentially saving 2500 jobs.

Apple iRadio

The rumours continue to build that Apple is on the verge of launching a streaming music service to take on the likes of Spotify, Rdio and Last.fm. A summer launch looks increasingly likely, as Universal Music dropped hints of a new high quality music service around the corner.

Linn Sneaky DSM

Linn made headlines a few years back by ditching CD players and getting fully behind the streaming music revolution. And the move has paid dividends. This week saw the release of a new addition to the DS family, the all-in-one Linn Sneaky DSM.

Yamaha AV receivers 2013

Having originally popped-up on the US Yamaha site, we got official details and prices for the Yamaha AV receivers heading our way this year, including a surprise addition to the product range.

REVIEWS

Sony SRS-BTM8

Wireless speakers are all the rage and Sony has got pretty much everything right with this latest model. The Sony SRS-BTM8 marries Bluetooth and NFC connectivity but most importanly delivers great sound for a knockdown price.

Optoma HD25

An £800 home cinema projector is something of a steal just for turning on and producing a picture, so when you find one that does it rather well we take notice. The Optoma HD25 is one such example.

Beats by Dr. Dre Executive

The infamous Beats by Dre headphone brand is back again, with a trademark pair of over-ear cans with a stylish design. Sleek and understated(ish) design for a change, the sound sticks to a bass-heavy template on these Executive headphones.

Heed Audio Obelisk pre

We got to know about Heed Audio through the company's excellent phono stages. Now we have a new Obelisk preamp/power amp combination: and again, we're impressed.

