This week, Naim previewed its revamped Uniti product range, KEF teamed up with Porsche to create new wireless speakers and headphones, while Google launched its 4K Chromecast Ultra stick.

In terms of reviews, it was a strong week with noteworthy products including B&W's P9 on-ears, Epson's EH-TW5350 projector and Philips SHB8850NC noise-cancelling headphone.

MORE: The best What Hi-Fi? deals of the month

MORE: User review of the month, September

MORE: The 10 most popular reviews on What Hi-Fi?

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Awards 2016 - two weeks to go!

MORE: Get 12 issues of What Hi-Fi? for only £20!

MORE: The Xbox One S isn't a very good 4K Blu-ray player

News

Naim revamps entire Uniti all-in-one streaming range

Naim has gone back to the drawing board and redesigned its entire Uniti all-in-one line-up.

Taking a few design flourishes from its Naim Mu-so, there's extensive support for streaming services, file formats and a plethora of upgrades to boot.

The range will appear at the Indulgence Show in mid-October, with a staggered release of products starting in November and ending in February 2017.

MORE: Naim revamps entire Uniti all-in-one streaming range

KEF teams up with Porsche Design for new wireless speaker and headphones

KEF has partnered with Porsche Design to create a trio of lifestyle products.

They consist of a Gravity One speaker (£330) that can fire out 360-degree sound, and two pairs of headphones – noise-cancelling Space Ones (£370) and Bluetooth in-ear Motion Ones in-ear (£220).

All three products are available to buy now.

MORE: KEF teams up with Porsche Design for new wireless speaker and headphones

Google launches 4K Chromecast Ultra and 4K films on Google Play

Google launched the Chromecast Ultra, the first streamer to support both Dolby Vision and HDR.

Looking much the same as the standard Chromecast, it costs £70 and has 4K support from Netflix and YouTube, with Google also offering 4K films from its Google Play service.

MORE: Google launches 4K Chromecast Ultra and 4K films on Google Play

More news

Google confirms voice-controlled Google Home wireless speaker

Philips B8 Dolby Atmos soundbar to go on sale for £900

Pro-Ject launches Pro-Ject Primary and Primary Phono USB turntables

Sky launches VR app for Android, iOS and VR headsets

Cyrus adds Tidal to its music streamers and Lyric all-in-one system

Philips launches 24in all-in-one AV system

Astell & Kern adds Tidal support to its portable players

Aerix Duet is £1500 all-in-one system with DTS multi-room

You can play vinyl with the new £5 note but probably shouldn't

£1 million vinyl collection destroyed in flood

Reviews

"No matter what you feed them, they find themselves right at home"

B&W P9 Signature review

B&W turns 50 and is celebrating in some style with its P9 headphones.

No matter what we fed them, they were able to adjust and fire out music that's both accurate and enjoyable.

The price tag will cause some to wince, but for that you get a very talented pair of headphones.

Read the full B&W P9 Signature review

"The Phillips SHB8850NC are a pair of headphones that bring a lot to the table without taking a lot from your wallet"

Philips SHB8850NC

Philips has pulled off a miracle with these headphones. They're wireless, feature noise-cancelling and offer a performance that's not to be sniffed at for the price (£90).

The sound is spacious, well-organised and surprisingly detailed. They'll keep you satisfied for many hours.

Read the full Philips SHB8850NC review

"This EH-TW5350 projector brings a bit of the magic of cinema into your living room"

Epson EH-TW5350

For £600 this Epson projector offers a great performance. Apart from a rather thin sound, we can't of a reason why you wouldn't want it.

From its clear, detailed picture to its impressive contrast and well balanced colours, the Epson puts in an engrossing performance. Those looking for a quality projector on a budget, look no further.

Read the full Epson EH-TW5350 review

More reviews

Oppo HA-2 SE

Tangent Ampster X4