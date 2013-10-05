This week on whathifi.com we reported on rumours regarding new Apple tablets, with speculation ramping up about a possible launch later this month. Other news concerned Epson's reveal of their 2014 projector range, plus impressive financial figures from Samsung, while Loewe looks for a cash injection after entering insolvency.

On the reviews front it was fairly busy as we enter the final stretch ahead of our Awards 2013 night. This time next week we'll see a couple dozen or so products labelled as the best in their respective class. Is there a potential Award winner in this week's crop of reviews?

NEWS

iPad 5 iPad Mini 2 rumours

It's looking very likely that Apple wil be releasing new versions of its iPad Mini and iPad tablets. How do we know this? Through the usual leaks and rumours.

As per every last year, pictures have emerged of the iPad Mini 2 in the wild, with the Mini pictured in its 'space grey' casing on French website NoWhereElse.

The Mini 2 is likely to have a thicker screen, attributed to the thickness of the improved Retina Display. Cameras on both tablets will be sporting an upgrade, jumping up from a measly 5MP to an oh-my-stars-and-garters 8MP.

Rumours abound that the Apple will be organising another press get-together in mid-October for the new mini and Apple iPad 5. Start getting your Apple Bingo press conference cards ready.

Epson launches five-strong projector line-up for 2014

As 2014 fast approaches, new models are beginning to appear on the marketplace with Epson the latest to confirm their line-up for the upcoming year.

Introducing the EH-TW490, EH-TW5200, EH-TW7200, EH-TW9200 and EH-TW9200W projectors, with prices ranging from £549 to £3000.

Find out more about the projectors here, but for those looking for a 4K projector, Epson has said that they'll be addressing their involvement with the format at some point 'next year'.

Samsung expected to report record quarterly profits

From July 2013 to September 2013, Samsung is hoping to post an operating profit of 10.1 trillion won (£5.8bn), an increase of 25%, and a new company record.

Its success has been put down to the breath of the company's products, with products in emerging markets such as India and China contributing to its bottom line.

More news:

Monster DNA headphones available in luminescent colours

iPlayer Radio now enables podcast downloads

Devialet announces three new amplifiers

Loewe clarifies insolvency rumours

LG SoundPlate on sale in October

REVIEWS

Humax DTR-T1010

Last year Humax turned up with the DTR-T1000 YouView box and won an award. This year they've come back with a sleeker, silver version. Is the T1010 a contender for this year's awards?

Despite sounding like another model of The Terminator, not much has changed under the hood. The T1010 carries on from where the T1000 left off doing the simple things well with minimum fuss.

Read our full Humax DTR-T1010 review

Monitor Audio Radius R90HT1

We've seen our fair share of speaker packages in recent months (see our Supertest in the current issue), tested them against each other and on their own. We've come to a conclusion. The R90HT1 is brilliant.

Assembled from Monitor Audio's revamped Radius range of loudspeakers, we were very impressive by the balance offered by this package. If you're looking for a package in th £1500 price range, we'd happily recommend this one.

Read our full Monitor Audio Radius R90HT1 review

Marantz M-CR610

In the previous issue we looked at Marantz's updated CD005 CD player. Our current issue (which you can buy from all good retailers) takes a look at Marantz's new micro system, the Marantz Media (M-CR610).

And we liked what we saw. While the omission of Bluetooth may be a sticking point for some, the versatility of the Melody, its performance and all-round quality makes it a very desirable piece of kit.

Read our full Marantz M-CR610 review

More:

LG 50PH660V

PMC Twenty 21

by Kobina Monney

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+