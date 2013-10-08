Beats Music will launch in the US in the next few months, a streaming music service that aims to learn what each user listens to, and provide tailored playlists accordingly.

Luke Wood, President and COO of Beats Audio, told The Next Web, "We're going to focus really heavily on playlists, beacuse that's how we consume music and that's how most people consume music.

"We're talking about real depth of personalisation and knowing who I am, who you are, what we're listening to, what we like, what we've listened to before and then offering up music that is highly relevant to our taste profile."

The Beats Music service will be accessible across all platforms; the web, iOS, Android, and with support for Windows Phone 8 coming at a later date.

The news comes at a time when Apple is planning to take its iTunes Radio service abroad to Australia, New Zealand, Canada and here in the UK. The service was released with iOS 7 in the US and has already proved popular, with Apple claiming 11 million users.

Beats Music therefore already faces stiff competition, before taking the likes of Spotify, Rdio and Deezer into account. So the company hope that their more personal approach will win them valuable users

Beats Audio, founded by one Andre "Dr. Dre" Young. has of course traditionally focused on producing headphones, with the popular Monster Beats headphones.

The backing of such a prominent music producer, and endorsements by various pop stars, has meant you're never far from somebody on the train, or walking down the street donning some oversized headphones with the iconic red "b" on the side.

So that's one market taken care of, now it seems Beats Audio wants to extend its market reach into the music side of things...

by Joe Cox

