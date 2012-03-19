We've just tested the £300 Bayan 7 iPod dock in the April 2012 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, in the shops right now.

Now it's joined by its younger brother, the £100 Bayan 3, which sits alongside the Bayan 5 and Bayan 1 in the range.

Unlike the Bayan 7, which has twin docking ports for two iPhones/iPods, the Bayan 3 makes do with one. Rear 3.5mm and USB inputs allow other, non-Apple devices to be connected.

Power output is a claimed 45W RMS, driving a 5.25in aluminium dome woofer and 2in mid/high frequency unit. There's a tuned bass reflex port at the back of the cabinet.

Bayan says the dock uses "pseudo-stereo technology" to replicate a "stereo listening experience" from the single speaker. The cabinet is made from 9mm solid wood, finished in black or white.

An IR remote control comes as standard, and users can switch between 'music' or 'voice' mode depending on what they're listening to.

Coming this spring is an optional Bayan Airstream upgrade that will transmit audio wirelessly to any A2DP Bluetooth compatible device, and includes support for Apt-X streaming.

The Bayan 3 is available now from the company's website, HMV, Amazon and Tesco online.

