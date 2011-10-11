Audioengine has unveiled the A5+ powered speakers, a new model building on the existing A5 model.

New features and upgrades include a pair of stereo inputs, alongside a 3.5mm input, a new improved port system and an external heat sink, which should improve performance at higher volume.

The A5+ speakers come with a new remote control, full-sized 5-way binding posts and a stereo output.

The speakers have built-in power amplifiers, a USB connection for charging portable devices and subwoofer outputs.

As on the preceding A5s, the A5+ speakers deliver 50w per channel, sport 5in kevlar woofers and 20mm silk dome tweeters.

The Audioengine A5+ speakers have hand-made MDF cabinets, are available in black or white and will retail at £299. The speakers are due out by the end of October.

