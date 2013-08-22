ATC has launched the ATC SCM7 and bigger brother SCM11 speakers, the company's most affordable models and the first in a new ATC HiFi Series.

Designed for small to medium-sized rooms, the SCM7 and SCM11 speakers use ATC's new SH25-76 tweeter and a new curved cabinet construction, which is set to roll out across the new range of ATC HiFi passive speakers.

Due on sale in September, this new third generation SCM7 speaker will cost £810 and the second-generation SCM11 will cost £1200.

The new SH25-76 tweeter is a 25mm soft dome design with what ATC claims is a unique dual suspension system, while the coil and magnet design aims to deliver low distortion but improve durability.

The design of the tweeter's diaphragm aims to extend high frequencies while the 1.5 tesla neodymium magnet is built to dissipate heat and maintain high power handling.

The tweeter is joined by ATC's 125mm mid/bass driver on the SCM7 and a 150mm mid/bass driver on the SCM 11s.

Elsewhere there are improved crossovers and those new curved and laminated cabinets, which are available in either real cherry of black ash veneers.

Built in-house, the speakers come with ATC's six-year warranty and are due out in September 2013. Look out for our reviews of the new speakers coming soon.

by Joe Cox

