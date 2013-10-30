Anthem is no stranger to the home cinema category, and now the Canadian firm is pleased to announce it has three next-generation AV receivers to release.

Anthem prides itself on providing high-quality audio amplification, and the new MRX710, MRX510 and MRX310 aim to continue this tradition.

The MRX710 and MRX510 feature seven channels of power, delivering 90W and 75W per channel respectively. The MRX310 meanwhile will have five channels, delivering 65W per channel.

The range continues to provide users with Anthem's room correction set-up, ARC 1M. The improvements allow the device to connect via Ethernet, can support a higher level of digital signal processing and can even show users a 'before and after' room measurement graph.

Other updated features include the addition of extra HDMI inputs; eight on the 710 and 510, seven on the 310, as well as dual HDMI outputs. 4K upscaling is now supported in all three models along with faster HDMI switching with up to 20 input configurations.

All three have also received a cosmetic upgrade, and now boast sleek, minimal styling. The receivers can now be controlled via a remote control app which is available on Android and iOS devices.

The Anthem MRX710 and MRX510 should be released in autumn this year, with the 710 and 510 costing £2199 and £1699 respectively. The 310 will be released in early 2014 with a price tag of £1199.

by Max Langridge

