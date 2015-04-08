Back in February/March we ran a competition to find the best user review on whathifi.com. The lucky winner of the Award-winning PMC speakers is OliG from Hurst Green for his review of the Oppo BDP-105D Blu-ray player, which you can read here:

https://www.whathifi.com/oppo/bdp-105d/review

The judges felt the review was clear, concise and gave readers a very useful insight into how the player performed in the owner's system. We particularly liked the phrase "the Oppo is a player that has been designed by enthusiasts for enthusiasts" which sums it up perfectly.

The writer praises the player for the quality of CD and SACD (Super Audio CD) playback, highlighting its role as a true universal device for music and movies. He also mentions the quality of the packaging the unit comes in - in his words, "an overlooked element of the purchasing process". Very true.

So a pristine pair of five-star of PMC Twenty 22 speakers will soon be winging their way to OliG's home. And he gets one of our coveted 'Approved Reviewer' badges too.

