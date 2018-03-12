Amazon has just released a new update, which allows you to send messages and make phone/video calls through its Fire tablets, while Android and iOS tablet-owners can access the same features through a new version of the Alexa app.
Provided the person you're contacting has a compatible device (and they've given Amazon access to their contacts), you can now make phone/video calls and send texts.
However, this still falls short of Google's Home products, which can now make free, hands-free calls to UK numbers over wi-fi.
