Amazon Alexa hardware launch event confirmed for Thursday

Amazon Alexa smart speaker lovers, take note: Amazon is hosting a virtual fall Alexa hardware event this Thursday, 24th September, at 6pm BST (1pm ET).

It’s not clear exactly what will be revealed at the event – an invite sent to What Hi-Fi? revealed only that Amazon’s Devices and Services team would be sharing “some news”. But there's no better time for the retail giant to unveil new kit ahead of its annual (postponed) sales event, Amazon Prime Day – and of course the huge bargain bonanza that is Black Friday.

Attendance to the event is by invite and pre-registration only, which suggests it won’t be live-streamed for the public. Do not worry, we'll be there, covering all the Alexa and Echo-related news.

It seems highly likely we’ll see new smart speakers of some kind on Thursday; last year, the company revealed its flagship Echo Studio speaker and the Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) speaker at its fall event.

For now, sit tight. Not long 'til Thursday...

