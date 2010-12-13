Trending

LG 47LX6900 review

The LG 47LX6900 is filled with cutting-edge technology, but when it comes to 3D pictures it struggles with moving effects Tested at £1500.00

Our Verdict

It’s not without merit, but the 47LX6900 is compromised by its reluctance to control motion satisfactorily

For

  • Impressive looks, finish and spec
  • commendable colour balance and black levels

Against

  • Prone to picture noise
  • doesn’t like on-screen movement at all

You can generally rely on LG to deliver a TV with the looks, finish and specification to make the price look a bit of a bargain.

The 47LX6900 is a glossily good-looking, slim set, filled with cutting-edge tech and offering no hint of having been built down to a price. Where showroom appeal is concerned, the LG could cost half as much again and its impact wouldn't be lessened.

Even at this kind of price, though, there are elements that most customers have come to demand as their right – and the LG doesn't scrimp.

Strong specification
DNLA compatibility, Freeview HD reception, 200Hz motion processing, four HDMI inputs and a couple of USB 2.0 sockets, LED backlighting… only the most unreasonable would expect more.

Add a clear remote control and big, logical menus and the LG seems grand. Some of this assurance is rocked by its TV reception, though.

There's no denying the LG's splendidly neutral and natural colour balance, nor its impressive black levels, but it's vexed by patterns and is prone to shimmering around what ought to be straight, stable edges. Motion is a little disappointing too, with sports broadcasts in particular susceptible to smearing.

All these traits are carried over when the LG upscales DVD content. There's a softness and lack of detail to skin, while motion provokes noise and edginess to an unacceptable degree.

The expertly judged colour balance is, again, the best thing about the 47LX6900's pictures, while sound is surprisingly spacious and well defined – especially considering the screen's deliciously slim 3cm depth.

As you'd expect, a switch to Blu-ray helps matters no end. The depth of and detail within black tones is good, and the LG sorts its act out where skin-textures are concerned.

inability to deal with motion
It's really the 'LX6900's inability to deal convincingly with motion (irrespective of how you might finesse the set-up menus) that really holds it back: the leading and trailing edges of moving objects are noisier and less coherent than with any other set here.

Only a class-leading showing with 3D will be enough to save the LG's bacon but, while it's far from disastrous, it's not quite good enough.

Monsters versus Aliens enjoys tremendous apparent depth, and while the effects of cross-talk are evident, they're certainly no more pronounced than those of most rivals.

The colour palette remains tremendously balanced and believable, and 3D effects are generally stable. Unless they're moving, when the 6900 again has a metaphorical panic attack.

To a lesser or greater extent, then, the 47LX6900 snatches defeat from the jaws of, if not an outright victory, than at least a creditable score-draw.

In some respects it's as talented as its best competitors regardless of price, but it's undermined by its inability to deal decisively with motion. As a consequence it can't be called better than average.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesLX6900
Product NameLG 47LX6900
Product Model47LX6900
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number47LX6900

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand28.5 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate22.90 kg
Width with Stand112.7 cm
Weight Approximate19.60 kg
Height with Stand75.8 cm
Width112.7 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth2.9 cm
Height69.2 cm
Dimensions69.2 cm (H): 112.7 cm (W): 2.9 cm (D)

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption121 W

Technical Information

Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Internet AccessYes
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size119.4 cm (47")

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • 47LX6900 LED-LCD TV
  • 1 x Pair of Active 3D Glasses