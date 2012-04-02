Trending

iLuv iMM727 review

The iLuv iMM727 lets you use iPhones, iPods and iPads - great for watching movies Tested at £100

Our Verdict

This dock might have a high feature count – including iPad support – but its sonic performance just doesn't measure up

For

  • Good features

Against

  • Lacklustre sound

The iLuv brand has had a chequered history in this magazine. Most recently, the company scored a five-star write-up with the £40 iMM289, which proved simple but effective for the money.

The iMM727 – aka ‘The ArtStation’ – , while not exactly at the other end of the price spectrum, has many more features.

Thanks to the adjustable, rotating dock, it works with iPads, iPhones and iPods, while in addition to the usual 3.5mm analogue stereo input there's also a USB connection, the latter letting you connect to your computer to sync a docked iOS device.

Also on offer is the a free iLuv App, allowing your Apple handheld to function as an internet radio tuner when docked, and also deliver functions including weather information and an alarm clock.

Sadly, though, the sound is lacklustre.

DJ Shadow’s Scale It Back lacks punch, while there’s little of note when it comes to bass. The extras are nice, but your tablet deserves better.


Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.i-luv-uk.co.uk
Brand NameiLuv
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufactureriLuv Creative Technology
Manufacturer Part NumberIMM727BLK
Package TypeRetail
Product NameiLuv iMM727
Product ModeliMM727

Physical Characteristics

ColourBlack