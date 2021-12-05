WINNERS: Hi-Fi Loudspeakers – Sound+Image Awards 2022

They're the final link in your hi-fi chain. – the transducers which change electrical energy into the movement of woofers and tweeters, so moving the air into the patterns we recognise as sound. This miracle of reproduction always astounds us, and all the more so when delivered with speed, dynamics, and tonal accuracy so that the music becomes real.

These are the loudspeakers that have wowed us over the last 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best ways to move air available in Australia today.

For the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale now in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!

Now let's meet the winners!

(Image credit: Future)

ACTIVE SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2500

Klipsch The Fives

AU$1599 (pair)

Judges Comment: All the benefits of an active speaker solution along with profoundly solid sound, whether from TV, computer, Bluetooth or vinyl.

.

(Image credit: Future)

ACTIVE SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR OVER AU$2500

ELAC Navis ARB-51

AU$3795 (Pair)

Judges Comment: Simply magnificent when used as active speakers from their analogue inputs, delivering massive effortless music.

.

(Image credit: Future)

LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$1000

Triangle Borea BR03

AU$900

Judges Comment: Designed in France, Triangle’s BR03 speakers prove impressive contenders, with usefully high sensitivity.

.

(Image credit: Future)

LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR AU$1000-AU$2500

Polk Reserve R200

AU$1099 pair

Judges Comment: Polk’s fine drivers combine with innovation in port and cabinet design to deliver powerful sound for the price here.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

STANDMOUNT SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR AU$2500-AU$10,000

Harbeth Compact 7ES-3 XD

AU$7000

Judges Comment: The Harbeths look suitably classic with their dark grilles in place, yet their sound easily competes with more modern designs.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

STANDMOUNT SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR OVER AU$10,000

Bowers & Wilkins 805 D4

AU$1799 pair

Judges Comment: The new Bowers & WIlkins 805s get the full reverse-wrap cabinet treatment, and sonically they just get out of the way of the music you play.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

FLOORSTANDING SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$10,000

DALI Oberon 9

AU$2999 pair

Judges Comment: The Oberon 9s sound beautifully balanced, with well-extended bass and attractive room appeal.

.

(Image credit: Future)

FLOORSTANDING SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR AU$10,000-AU$20,000

Revel PerformaBe F226Be

AU$14,999

Judges Comment: Spectacular performance from these Revels, with shining ethereal beryllium highs passing down to a dazzling midrange and solid bass.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

FLOORSTANDING SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR OVER AU$20,000

Wilson Audio Specialities SabrinaX

AU$29,995 (pair)

Judges Comment: Wilson manages to deliver its trademark sound even in this smaller model. Prepare to be bewitched by their realism.

.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

SUBWOOFER OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$1500

Q Acoustics Q B12

$1099 in satin and $1399 for gloss finishes

Judges Comment: Large, well-powered, fast and tuneful, the Q B12 is a neatly-designed subwoofer effective for both movies and music.

.

(Image credit: Future)

SUBWOOFER OF THE YEAR OVER AU$1500

Velodyne DB-12

AU$1749

Judges Comment: The new-look DB-12 from Velodyne combines a clean compact look with impressively-low pricing and an equally clean yet deep performance level.

Click to read our full review

.