WINNERS: Hi-Fi Loudspeakers – Sound+Image Awards 2022

They're the final link in your hi-fi chain. – the transducers which change electrical energy into the movement of woofers and tweeters, so moving the air into the patterns we recognise as sound. This miracle of reproduction always astounds us, and all the more so when delivered with speed, dynamics, and tonal accuracy so that the music becomes real.
These are the loudspeakers that have wowed us over the last 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best ways to move air available in Australia today.
Now let's meet the winners!
ACTIVE SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2500
Klipsch The Fives
AU$1599 (pair)
Judges Comment: All the benefits of an active speaker solution along with profoundly solid sound, whether from TV, computer, Bluetooth or vinyl.
ACTIVE SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR OVER AU$2500
ELAC Navis ARB-51
AU$3795 (Pair)
Judges Comment: Simply magnificent when used as active speakers from their analogue inputs, delivering massive effortless music.
LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$1000
Triangle Borea BR03
AU$900
Judges Comment: Designed in France, Triangle’s BR03 speakers prove impressive contenders, with usefully high sensitivity.
LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR AU$1000-AU$2500
Polk Reserve R200
AU$1099 pair
Judges Comment: Polk’s fine drivers combine with innovation in port and cabinet design to deliver powerful sound for the price here.
STANDMOUNT SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR AU$2500-AU$10,000
Harbeth Compact 7ES-3 XD
AU$7000
Judges Comment: The Harbeths look suitably classic with their dark grilles in place, yet their sound easily competes with more modern designs.
STANDMOUNT SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR OVER AU$10,000
Bowers & Wilkins 805 D4
AU$1799 pair
Judges Comment: The new Bowers & WIlkins 805s get the full reverse-wrap cabinet treatment, and sonically they just get out of the way of the music you play.
FLOORSTANDING SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$10,000
DALI Oberon 9
AU$2999 pair
Judges Comment: The Oberon 9s sound beautifully balanced, with well-extended bass and attractive room appeal.
FLOORSTANDING SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR AU$10,000-AU$20,000
Revel PerformaBe F226Be
AU$14,999
Judges Comment: Spectacular performance from these Revels, with shining ethereal beryllium highs passing down to a dazzling midrange and solid bass.
FLOORSTANDING SPEAKERS OF THE YEAR OVER AU$20,000
Wilson Audio Specialities SabrinaX
AU$29,995 (pair)
Judges Comment: Wilson manages to deliver its trademark sound even in this smaller model. Prepare to be bewitched by their realism.
SUBWOOFER OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$1500
Q Acoustics Q B12
$1099 in satin and $1399 for gloss finishes
Judges Comment: Large, well-powered, fast and tuneful, the Q B12 is a neatly-designed subwoofer effective for both movies and music.
SUBWOOFER OF THE YEAR OVER AU$1500
Velodyne DB-12
AU$1749
Judges Comment: The new-look DB-12 from Velodyne combines a clean compact look with impressively-low pricing and an equally clean yet deep performance level.
