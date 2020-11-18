WINNERS: Headphones: Sound+Image Awards 2021

Some of the most euphoric musical experiences come from the private world of headphone listening, whether you're safe at home with the joys of open-backed home headphones, or braving the streets with the wonders of True Wireless earbuds.

These are the models that have most impressed us for the sheer value of hteir ear-pleasing performance during the last year of testing in Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica magazines. You can read the Judges' Comments below: for the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale in December in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!

Now let's meet the winners!

HOME HEADPHONES OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$1000

Sennheiser HD 560 S

AU$319.95

Judges’ Comment: The open-backed cabled HD 560 S headphones deliver what Sennheiser does best — neutral, natural and high-value shining sound.

HOME HEADPHONES OF THE YEAR OVER AU$1000

Stax SR-009S/SRM-700S earspeaker system

AU$5900

Judges’ Comment: This classic Stax earspeaker+driver combination brings ear-beguiling and scintillating electrostatic performance.

WIRELESS HEADPHONES OF THE YEAR

DALI iO-6

AU$699

Judges’ Comment: DALI nails the wireless noise-cancelling headphone with its first attempt — built like a speaker, the iO-6 delivers thrillingly rich and musical sound.

IN-EAR HEADPHONES OF THE YEAR

Nura NuraLoop

AU$299

Judges’ Comment: Your personal sound profile is the first step to sonic success in these innovative compact, rugged, portable, and affordable noise-cancelling in-ears.

TRUE WIRELESS HEADPHONES OF THE YEAR

Sony WF-1000XM3

AU$278

Judges’ Comment: These are easily the market-leading True Wireless designs for sound quality, facilities and value... at least until Sony releases an XM4...

DAC / HEADPHONE AMP OF THE YEAR

Questyle CMA Twelve

AU$2299

Judges’ Comment: The CMA Twelve proved a versatile and very high-quality DAC, while it handled all our headphones, delivering beautiful, powerful music. The longer we played, the more we fell in love with it.

