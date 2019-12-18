Last-minute Christmas gift ideas for music and movie fans

So you've cracked open the eggnog, dusted off your 'NOW That's What I Call Christmas' CD and wrestled your eighteen-year-old tree down from the attic. But before you completely rejoice in festive season merriment, you should probably finish your Christmas shopping.

If you're still looking for a perfect present for the music or film fan in your life, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find almost 200 expertly curated tech gift ideas for music and movie lovers.

From sub-£20 stocking fillers to serious-money hi-fi and AV gifts that will dominate the space beneath your tree, and everything in between, this Christmas feast promises something for everyone and every budget. So, credit card at the ready, let's get stuck in...

Stocking filler ideas

The unofficial definition of stocking fillers: fun-size gifts and fun-size prices – which is exactly what our 11 suggestions are. From puny Bluetooth speakers to turntable slipmats to that compulsory mug that you place carefully in the middle of the stocking, this list will help you stuff your stocking with satisfaction.

Gift ideas for audiophiles

Like music? You need to hear it at its best. Our round-up of the best audiophile gifts is perfect for those who want to maximise their music, from headphones to speakers, DACs to... a McIntosh clock.

Gift ideas under £50

Looking for great gifts without emptying out your savings account? These tidbits are all under £50, but you'd never know it. From headphones and tablets to the USB-sized gadget you never knew you needed, here are ten gifts your loved one will be very happy to find under the tree.

Gift ideas under £100

You really need to like someone to spend between £50 and £100 on them. No cop-out easy option box of chocs or bottle of booze here – this is an amount right in the sweet spot for 'proper' Christmas presents. And you can get more technology within it than ever before, with new screen-toting smart speakers sitting alongside What Hi-Fi? Award-winning DACs and earbuds. You don't have to break the bank, or even the three-figure mark, with these nifty suggestions.

Gift ideas under £200

If you are prepared to spend a little more, you'll find an even greater choice of quality AV kit to gift to your friends and family this year.

Our latest guide includes an awesome pair of budget standmount speakers, a brilliant Blu-ray player, a terrific tablet, a 4K TV streaming box, a box set for Star Wars fans... and a partridge in a pear tree (possibly).

Gift ideas under £500

Whatever your reasoning for spending up to £500 on a single gift this year, it'll feel a lot more expensive if you get the wrong one. And that's why we're here. Whether it's a pair of speakers, a portable DAC or a 4K telly you're after, this page is designed to give you a nudge in the right direction.

Gift ideas for music fans

If there's one thing you can be sure a music fan covets for Christmas, it's an upgrade to their listening experience. Whether that be a new component for a hi-fi system or some wireless cans for taking music on the move, you can never go wrong with better sound. And here we have twelve suggestions on how you can gift just that.

Gift ideas for gamers

We've searched high and low for presents to put a smile on the face of the most hardcore gamer, particularly if they have a penchant for superior pictures or sound. From consoles and games to accessories such as gaming headphones and hard-drives, these are perfect presents for the pixel-obsessed.

Gift ideas for travel lovers

Looking for gift ideas for the jet-setter in your life? Try these portable companions out for size. We've rounded up ten travel-savvy tech gifts for those always on the move, ranging from power banks to headphones to laptop backpacks, and including no less than six What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award winners.

Gift ideas for film fans

A year's film mag subscription for £30, one of the best 4K Blu-ray releases of late, and even a movie trivia game for that post-dinner slump in the living room – all part of our carefully curated list of gift ideas for anyone who's made about the movies.

Gift ideas for vinyl lovers

Even in a world where 4K TVs and thousand-pound smartphones have become the norm, there are still plenty of people who prefer the old-fashioned crackle of a record player needle on a vinyl LP. And if that's you, or someone you know, this list, which features everything from turntables for humans (and, er, cats) to vinyl subscription services, will help you hunt down the perfect purchase.

Gift ideas for fitness fanatics

You'll probably know someone who either a) is a regular gym bunny, or b) has promised to become one come January. Perhaps you know someone who's often glued to the TV during almost any sports fixture. If you're subconsciously nodding your head right now, let us inspire your present buying with these ideal tech gift ideas, from a pair of sporty Bose headphones to the Apple Watch.

Gift ideas for smartphone obsessives

We all know someone who's obsessed with their smartphone, and the best Christmas gift for them is one that involves their beloved handset. So here's 10 of them for you, including budget headphones, power banks, portable photo printers and phone-controlled paper airplanes.

Gift ideas for kids

You could get your kids some duff presents this year, but you'd be known as the parent who ruined Christmas. And do you really want that hanging over you for the rest of the year?

Of course you don't. But pick one of these great gifts, and you'll win the day. It's your ticket to a peaceful Christmas. And hopefully, a peaceful rest of year...

Gift ideas for when money is no object

If you have an audiophile in your life to treat, or think you've been so good this year you deserve to treat yourself this Christmas, here are 10 (very extravagant) ways to do it. Your budget hasn't been considered as thoughtfully as the quality of our suggestions we're afraid – this isn't that kind of list. Some of the best headphones and hi-fi and home cinema kit we've tested this year are included, as are some old classics we can't help but keep recommending.