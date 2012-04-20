The C415Es aren’t at all bad, but you can still do better for this money

There’s no doubting the convenience and discretion of in-ear headphones; sometimes you don’t want to advertise your expensive media player to all and sundry, or feel cut off from the world inside a huge pair of cans.

There’s no doubting the convenience and discretion of in-ear headphones; sometimes you don’t want to advertise your expensive media player to all and sundry, or feel cut off from the world inside a huge pair of cans. To counterpoint that, though, many people don’t like the feeling of earbuds burrowing into their heads.

Cresyn could have the answer with these half-in-ear units. The largeish main units, which house 14.3mm drivers, sit outside your ears, while the smaller ear-tips sit just inside. They’re certainly comfortable in the ear, and they’re easy to fit – not always a given with in-ear headphones.

Set to work with Tortoise’s Cornpone Brunch, there’s decent detail for the money, and dynamic shifts are dispatched without problems. The presentation, though, is a little on the warm side for us – it saps the C415Es of agility and attack, which makes the overall sound too thick. It’s a shame, because underneath that coating of bass lurks decent separation and sweet treble.

Can we recommend them? Well, for only a tenner more you can still find Sennheiser’s top-notch CX 300 IIs online. Just saying

