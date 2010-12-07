Trending

Blackbox M10 review

You'll get great noise-cancelling ability with the Blackbox M10s, but despite many great attributes they're just not as natural as the class-leaders Tested at £90

By

Our Verdict

Good noise-cancellers, but other models at this price boast the sonic edge

For

  • Good noise cancelling ability, comfortable, good battery life, acceptable timing

Against

  • Lack natural sound
  • not as transparent as class-leaders

Blackbox is a brand created by Phitek Systems, a company that supplies noise-cancelling technology to a number of manufacturers.

The M10s share similar design characteristics to the hugely successful Goldring NS1000s. The ear pads are soft and comfortable, while the noise-cancelling technology does a good job for the price.

One AAA battery should provide 40 hours of noise-free listening.

The M10s offer good timing, and produce decent dynamics and ample bass.

But, they don't sound as natural as the likes of Goldring, nor do they have quite the same level of transparency.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.phitek.com
Brand NameBlackBox
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerPhitek Systems
Manufacturer Part NumberBLACKBOX M10
Product NameBlackbox M10
Product ModelM10

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance64 Ohm
Cable Length1.60 m
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
Width163 mm
Depth80 mm
Weight Approximate180 g
Height174 mm
Dimensions174 mm (H): 163 mm (W): 80 mm (D)

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone