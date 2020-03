One dictionary definition of ‘jive' is ‘lively and uninhibited'.



Alas, the Jive cable doesn't possess these traits, but it's not all bad. You get a well-integrated treble and midrange, while bass is firm and detailing capable.



The problem is, this cable is too polite when it should be letting its hair down.



Even with Dave Brubeck's Take Five, the sound lacks verve. This cable would be fine with a lively set-up, but you can buy better.

