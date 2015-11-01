Trending

Best Speaker packages 2015

Product of the year

Best traditional package £1000-£2000

Monitor Audio Bronze B5 AV

Read the full review here

"Monitor Audio's Bronze range is back, with a brilliant surround sound speaker package that has raised the bar for its rivals."

Best buys

Best style package under £1000

Tannoy HTS-101 XP

Read the full review here

"A fantastic all-round package which loses its predecessor’s glossy shine, but adds extra sparkle in the sound department."

Best traditional package under £1000

Dali Zensor 1 5.1

Read the full review here

"Still arguably the best-sounding package available for the money."

Best traditional package £2000+

KEF R100 5.1

Read the full review here

"Gorgeous looks, gorgeous sound, gorgeous package"

Best style package £1000+

B&W MT-50

Read the full review here

"The MT-50 package has all the detail, attack and deftness to deliver exhilaration in spades."