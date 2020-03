The Equator Mk II is ideal for those wanting a mellower listen, and does a lot right – we'd just like more dynamic expression

We threw a whole range of music at this cable, and it responded with a balanced, sure-footed sound, encompassing a smooth treble, supple midrange and solid bass.



Detailing is well executed and production subtleties treated with respect – Hope Sandoval's vocals on Mazzy Star's Fade Into You fly from the speakers.



It falls just short on dynamic expression, but for a mellow and refined listen, the Atlas is ideal.

