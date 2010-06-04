This modular design is from Alphason's Soundstyle range.



Spiked feet make for a well-isolated support and the glass shelves, giving 17cm or 29cm of space, help to create a smart appearance – let down by slipshod welding in places.



Still, it certainly helps get a pretty clever sound.



Listening to Four Tet's Circling, there's decent punch and precision to the drums, while the track builds successfully thanks to good dynamics and detail. One for the shortlist.

