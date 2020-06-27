Norwich vs Man United live stream: watch the FA Cup online for free

This weekend sees the return of the FA Cup after a three-month break prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Today, it's Norwich vs Manchester United in the quarter-final of the famous competition, and you can watch it live online wherever you are in the world.

UK viewers can find Norwich vs Manchester United live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Those in the US can watch the action live on ESPN+ from just $4.99 per month.

Norwich vs Manchester United kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 27th June. Read on below to find out how you watch the game wherever you are.

Watch Norwich vs Manchester United in the UK

The BBC has the rights to show Norwich vs Manchester United and will do so on both BBC One and onBBC iPlayer.

Head over to iPlayer to watch a live stream online, as long as you have a UK TV licence.

How to watch Norwich vs Manchester United in the USA

FA Cup fans in the States can watch Norwich vs Manchester United live on ESPN+. Subscription to ESPN+ costs from $4.99 per month and includes a slew of English football games, along with access to the channel's brilliant 30 for 30 documentaries.

You can also stream regular ESPN via Sling TV, hulu, vidgo, AT&T TV Now, or sign up to a TV provider in your area, such as Dish or Direct TV.

Take a look at the schedule on ESPN's website, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad. We explain how below.

How to watch Norwich vs Manchester United abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their ESPN+ streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

FA Cup fixtures

All kick-off times are British Summer Time (BST)

FA Cup Quarter-finals:

Saturday 27th June

Norwich v Man Utd - 5:30pm, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Sunday 28th June

Sheffield United v Arsenal - 1pm, BT Sport 1

Leicester v Chelsea - 4pm, BT Sport

Newcastle v Man City - 6:30pm, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

FA Cup Semi-finals:

The draw for the semi-finals will take place after 6.30pm on Sunday 28th June, and will be shown live on the BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

Saturday 18th July

TBC v TBC (kick-off time to be announced)

Sunday 19th July

TBC v TBC (kick-off time to be announced)

FA Cup Final:

Saturday 1st August

TBC v TBC – kick-off time TBC.

The FA Cup final is usually played in May but has been put back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The location? Wembley Stadium, of course.

