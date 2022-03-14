March Madness live stream: how to watch the 2022 NCAA basketball free online

Brackets at the ready: March Madness – aka the 2022 NCAA men's tournament – is back! 68 teams, including red-hot favourites Gonzaga (+300), will battle it out over three weeks for the college basketball national championship title. Fans in the US can watch a March Madness live stream with a Sling 3-day free trial. Scroll down for details.

Selection Sunday revealed the full field and, as expected, Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are the four no.1 seeds. Gonzaga, who made it to last year's championship game before losing to Baylor, are out for revenge – while Arizona are just happy to be back after missing the cut in Sean Miller's final three seasons.

Duke and Kentucky, along with Ivy League side Yale, are also back in the NCAA men's tournament for the first time since 2019. Kentucky, who last won a national championship a decade ago, are always a contender under John Calipari and look sure to make a Final Four run in 2022.

This year's bracket offers plenty of opportunities for a Cinderella run (here's a printable version for the Bracket Game). No.3 seeds Texas Tech impressed with last-minute surge, and Villanova are in with a shot of making it to the big dance. Arizona, under first year head coach Tommy Lloyd, could be a sleeper pick too.

Ready for some high-tempo college basketball? US fans can watch every game on Sling TV and Paramount+ for a combined total of only $44.99 a month. We'll show you how below...

How to watch March Madness for free

March Madness is split across four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch March Madness 2022. It will broadcast 49 of the 67 games (including the semifinals and the national championship game).

Subscription to Sling TV Blue (TBS, TNT and truTV) costs $35 a month, and new users get a 3-day free trial. Score!

Sling TV 3-day free trial for March Madness

Catch the NCAA college basketball and much more with this free trial of the Sling TV Blue package. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

You can stream the remaining 18 games – including the NCAA final – on Paramount+ (CBS). The Premium plan costs $9.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ 7-day free trial for March Madness

A subscription to Paramount+ Premium costs just $9.99 a month, but there's a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. The free trial also includes access to thousands of hit movies and TV shows. No contract, cancel anytime.

With membership to Sling TV and Paramount Plus, you can watch every March Madness game for just $44.99 a month. That's a steal when compared other options such as FuboTV ($65 a month), Hulu+ Live ($65 a month) and DirecTV ($70 a month).

Outside the States? Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access Sling and Paramount+ when overseas. Details below...

Watch March Madness 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant March Madness rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For March Madness you may wish to choose 'USA' for Sling TV or Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Sling TV or Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the March Madness live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a March Madness live stream in the UK

BT Sport has you covered for all of this year's NCAA men's basketball games. Not a BT subscriber? Try BT Sport Monthly Pass.

For just £25 a month, the monthly pass lets you watch March Madness live, via an app, without tying you into a lengthy contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: March Madness for £25 a month

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy March Madness, English Premier League football and much more on through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, consoles, Chromecast or the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Watch a March Madness live stream in Australia

Hoops fans in Oz can catch the NCAA college basketball on Foxtel. Another – cheaper – option is to stream Foxtel via Kayo, Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo is offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, membership costs from $25 a month.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN. Details just above.

March Madness live stream in Canada

College basketball fans in Canada can watch a part of March Madness on TSN and TSN Direct. TSN's streaming service costs $7.99 for 24 hours access, $19.99 for the month or $99.95 for six months (prices quoted are before tax).

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to watch TSN Direct when travelling outside of Canada.

• First Four: March 15-16 (TruTV)

• First round: March 17-18 ( CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV)

• Second round: March 19-20 ( CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV)

• Sweet 16: March 24-25 (TBS and CBS)

• Elite Eight: March 26-27 (TBS and CBS)

• Final Four: April 2 (TBS)

• NCAA championship game: April 4 (TBS)

West Region

Gonzaga Duke Texas Tech Arkansas UConn Alabama Michigan State Boise State Memphis Davidson Rutgers/Notre Dame New Mexico State Vermont Montana State Cal State Fullerton Georgia State

South Region

Arizona Villanova Tennessee Illinois Houston Colorado State Ohio State Seton Hall TCU Loyola Chicago Michigan UAB Chattanooga Longwood Delaware Wright State/Bryant

Midwest Region

Kansas Auburn Wisconsin Providence Iowa LSU USC San Diego State Creighton Miami Iowa State Richmond South Dakota State Colgate Jacksonville State Texas Southern/Texas A&M CC

East Region

Baylor Kentucky Purdue UCLA Saint Mary’s Texas Murray State North Carolina Marquette San Francisco Virginia Tech Wyoming/Indiana Akron Yale Saint Peter’s Norfolk State