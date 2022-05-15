Leeds vs Brighton live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news

Leeds are in the middle of an almighty relegation scrap after three successive defeats have left them circling the drain in eighteenth place. The Sunday arrival of in-form Brighton is hardly an ideal opponent. The Whites are without half a squad through a mixture of injury and suspension and must channel the Elland Road faithful if they are to pick up a vital three points against Graham Potter's Seagulls, one of the best-drilled sides in the league. Make sure you know how to watch a Leeds vs Brighton live stream wherever you are.

Leeds vs Brighton live stream Date: Sunday 15th May Kick off: 2pm BST / 9am ET Venue: Elland Road, Leeds US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN

The teams are in and Raphinha and Jack Harrison are both fit in good news for Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, after both went off with injuries last time out against Chelsea. Junior Firpo comes in for Pascal Struijk at left-back, Mateusz Klich is in for Lewis Bate and Joe Gelhardt replaces the suspended Dan James. Rodrigo continues up front.

For Brighton, Graham Potter has named an unchanged lineup from the side that humbled Manchester United 4-0 last time out. Alexis Mac Allister starts up front with Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross, while player of the year Marc Cucurella continues in defence alongside captain Lewis Dunk. Tariq Lamptey and Neal Maupay start on the bench.

When the Leeds board shot Bambi's mother – AKA Marcelo Bielsa – in late-February because they feared Premier League relegation, they will no doubt have hoped to be in a better situation with two games to go. El Loco's replacement, Jesse Marsch, may have gone big on Gandhi and Muhammad Ali – "I love quotes, learning from people of the past. Sports figures, historical figures, whatever" – but those soundbites don't seem to be helping much.

Recent defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea featured red cards for Luke Ayling and Dan James, whose seasons are now over, while Raphinha and Jack Harrison now seem to have joined an already lengthy injury list, even if forward Patrick Bamford may soon return. Two points behind Everton and level with Burnley, but with a dreadful goal difference, victory on Sunday is vital.

After a run of six straight defeats in March, Brighton will have wondered if a promising season was destined to peter out to a drab finish. The Seagulls have lost just one of their last seven and notched back-to-back wins against Wolves (3-0) and Manchester United (4-0) which indicates they're finally starting to finish the chances their excellent play between both boxes demands.

Leandro Trossard's goal and two assists against United are indicative of his creativity, while defender Marc Cucurella has excelled on the left flank in his first season. Enock Mwepu will miss out with injury, but central midfield partner Yves Bissouma continues to attract admiring glances from bigger fish.

The match kicks off at 2pm BST today, Sunday 15th May, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Leeds vs Brighton live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Leeds vs Brighton live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Leeds vs Brighton live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Leeds vs Brighton Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Leeds vs Brighton live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Leeds vs Brighton live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Leeds vs Brighton live stream with a VPN

(Image credit: Auz - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Elland_Road_panarama.jpg)

Using a VPN for Leeds vs Brighton on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leeds vs Brighton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Leeds vs Brighton live stream.

UK: watch a Leeds vs Brighton live stream

Sadly, Leeds vs Brighton will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Leeds vs Brighton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Leeds vs Brighton game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Leeds vs Brighton live stream

The Leeds vs Brighton live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Leeds vs Brighton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Leeds vs Brighton

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 15th May

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley 12:00

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00

Watford vs Leicester City 14:00

West Ham United vs Manchester City 14:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City 14:00

Everton vs Brentford 16:30

Monday 16th May

Newcastle United vs Arsenal 20:00

Tuesday 17th May

Southampton vs Liverpool 19:45

Thursday 19th May

Everton vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Aston Villa vs Burnley 20:00

Chelsea vs Leicester City 20:00

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vsLeeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur