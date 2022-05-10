Leeds United vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Chelsea will be looking to get their season back on track when they head to struggling Leeds on Wednesday night. Both sides have looked shaky of late, so are there still twists and turns ahead at both ends of the table? Leeds need some points and Chelsea might have other things on their mind ahead of their game at the weekend. Make sure you know how to watch a Leeds vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere in the world.

Leeds vs Chelsea live stream Date: Wednesday 11th May Kick off: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET Venue: Elland Road, Leeds 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month)

Chelsea looked like they had third place all sewn up but one win in their last five games has allowed Arsenal to sneak up behind them, with the Gunners now just a point adrift in fourth. The Blues also have the FA Cup final against Liverpool to think about on Saturday afternoon, but can they afford to rest players against a Leeds side that's fighting for its life?

Leeds haven't beaten Chelsea in nearly 20 years but will need to try and get something here to ease the very real fears of relegation back to the Championship. The Whites are only behind Burnley on goal difference, but with a tough home game against in-form Brighton to come, before finishing the season away at Brentford, every point counts in the battle to avoid the drop.

The match kicks off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 11th May at Elland Road. Follow our guide on how to watch a Leeds vs Chelsea live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Leeds vs Chelsea on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Leeds vs Chelsea Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Leeds vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere using a VPN

US streaming service Peacock TV will show the game. Peacock subscribers currently away from America will find themselves unable to access the game, however.

They will need to use a VPN to watch Leeds vs Chelsea from abroad on Peacock TV. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leeds vs Chelsea, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Leeds vs Chelsea live stream.

UK: Watch Leeds vs Chelsea in 4K HDR

Leeds vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Leeds vs Chelsea live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Leeds vs Chelsea with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Leeds vs Chelsea live stream

The Leeds vs Chelsea live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Leeds vs Chelsea – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Leeds vs Chelsea

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Leeds vs Chelsea live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Leeds vs Chelsea – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

