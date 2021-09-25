Buccaneers vs Rams live stream and how to watch NFL

The Buccaneers are flying high on a franchise-record 10-game winning streak, but will that come to an end in the City of Champions? Los Angeles' defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the man that haunts every quarterback's dreams, and Tom Brady's got a job on his hands staying out of the big man's clutches. Make sure you know how to watch a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places!

Canadian NFL fans can stream Buccaneers vs Rams free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. It's also available for free on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial for Australians. Canadians and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

With two wins from two and Brady handing out touchdown passes like sweets, all looks pretty rosy in the Bucs camp. However, their offensive firepower is disguising a vulnerable secondary. The Tampa Bay defence has surrendered a staggering 684 yards through the air so far this season, the second-worst record in the league.

It's a huge area of concern, especially considering the way the Rams' new quarterback Matthew Stafford has been linking up with star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. He's got three touchdowns to his name, and that connection is only going to get better and better.

Of course, when we're talking about iconic duos, there are none moreso than Brady and Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski. Remember how long it took Gronk to get going last season? Well, he's started the new campaign on fire, with four touchdowns already. This should be a brilliant game.

It's a 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm BST kick-off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Read on for more details on how to watch a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Buccaneers vs Rams live stream for free

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

The DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

DAZN Canada has the rights to stream every NFL game of the season, as well as UFC, Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, combat sports, and much more. Try it free for 30 days. It's CA$20 a month thereafter. Cancel at any time. View Deal

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles.

Another option is Kayo Sports. The Aussie sports streaming service is showing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams game, and it offers a 14-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. After that, prices start at AU$25 per month.

Kayo Sports streams up to six NFL games each week, and offers loads more live sports, including F1, cricket, Major League Baseball, and Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL Championship soccer.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports if you're outside Oz when the game's on.

Watch a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy an NFL live stream.

Watch a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams is being shown on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday night. The build up starts at 9.15pm BST for a 9.25pm kick-off.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). New users get a free 7-day trial.

However you decide to tune in, don't forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

Watch a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams live stream in the USA

In the US, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams is being shown on Fox, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

The problem is, NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video.

One option is to use a cable replacement service such as Sling TV. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (just not the CBS ones). For what you get, it's an absolute bargain.

FuboTV is another good option. It offers all available NFL channels at $65 a month. New users get to try it free for 7 days.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to stream 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2021/22. New users get a 30-day free trial, $13 a month thereafter, and you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Buccaneers vs Rams live stream in Australia

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams is being shown on ESPN, which is available though cable giant Foxtel. Kick-off is set for 6.25am AEST on Monday.

If you don't have cable, Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia, as it carries ESPN. Subscriptions start at AU$25 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Remember, Kayo is only available within Australia, so if you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your account. Bonza.

Lucky Aussie viewers can also watch three juicy match-ups a week free on 7Mate. All you need is a name, email address and Australian ZIP code. Sadly this match has not been selected fot the 7 network this week.

The other option is an NFL Game Pass, which costs either AU28.99 per week or AU$274.99 for the season, and shows every single game live. Better still, there's also a 7-day FREE trial to take advantage of.