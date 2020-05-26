Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch the Bundesliga in 2020

The biggest match of the Bundesliga season is finally here. The new German champions could be all-but crowned tonight, or a title race equalling any other could be set up as Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich.

Four points divide the top two, with the chasing pack probably a little too far away given form, and victory for the visitors would open up a likely unassailable seven-point lead to pretty much wrap up an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Hans-Dieter Flick's side have been in good form since the restart, scoring seven across their two games, and won't have to contend with Dortmund's famous yellow wall and 80,000 supporters when they visit Signal Iduna Park.

But the hosts have been shining too, and, though their last outing was a more workmanlike performance away at Wolfsburg, Lucien Favre's side have also picked up maximum points in May and are yet to concede in front of an empty stadium.

Dortmund likely need to win in order to keep their title hopes alive, but with an attack comprising of Erling Haaland, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho they have all the tools to score a hatful of goals. The key is keeping Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and co from doing the same at the other end.

Watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream from outside your country by using a VPN

You can scroll down to find out how to access Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live streams in the UK and USA, but if you're trying to access the match while stuck outside your country, this is still going to be a problem. Streams from abroad will be geo-blocked, meaning the service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of that country.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Bundesliga football here.

Watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK

Rights to show Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to catch last season's top seven as they take on the rest of Europe.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £47.99 per month to enjoy the Bundesliga in 4K.

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining Bundesliga games live for the rest of the season.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch a Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream in the USA

Those in the USA wishing to watch a Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream will need access to Fox Sports, which will show as many six live games across its channels each match week.

Those with cable can buy the network in to watch at home on their TV, online or on the Fox Go app for smartphone and tablet.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports alongside a range of other channels, ideal for those seeking coverage of multiple leagues.

Many of the service below also offer a free 7-day trial or longer. Well worth a go for a quick weekend of free Bundesliga live football.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All times shown in BST. Games shown live by BT Sport unless otherwise stated.

Matchweek 28

Tuesday 26th May

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich – 5.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg – 7.30pm, BT Sport 2

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg – 7.30pm, BT Sport ESPN

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Wednesday 27th May

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin – 5.30pm, BT Sport 1

Union Berlin vs Mainz – 7.30pm, BT Sport 2

FC Augsburg vs Paderborn – 7.30pm, BT Sport Extra 2

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke 04 – 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Hoffenheim vs FC Cologne – 7.30pm, BT Sport 3