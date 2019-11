If it’s chunky looks and a macho crackle-black finish you crave, don’t look any further – the Apollo A3/6s are a hefty, businesslike proposition even before you load all six columns with your filler of choice.



They facilitate a spacious, well-focused sound and deliver a poised and secure stage, but are a little bland and monotonal where the bottom of the frequency range is concerned.

