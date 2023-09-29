New Zealand vs Italy live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

New Zealand vs Italy live stream preview

New Zealand take on Italy in a match that will be crucial in deciding who gets out of Pool A and heads to the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals. It should be an exciting game in Lyon as both teams look to avoid ending up on the plane home.

New Zealand vs Italy is free to watch on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Use a VPN to watch a live stream from abroad, if you're a licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: New Zealand vs Italy free live stream Date: Friday 29th September Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Free live stream: ITVX Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

The mighty All Blacks find themselves in third place in the Pool, after losing to France in the opening match of the tournament. They then disposed of minnows Namibia emphatically and still have Uruguay to play, but that first-ever Pool-stage defeat means they have no margin for error on Friday.

Italy have seen off both Namibia and Uruguay comfortably, but now have to deal with the Pool's big guns. The Six Nations side go into the game sitting in second place and know that they have a huge challenge to beat at least one of New Zealand and France to progress.

History is very much not in favour of Italy - the All Blacks have won all 15 previous encounters between these two sides. However, New Zealand are, by their high standards, not in great form and if the Azzuri were ever going to cause an upset, now might be the time.

Here's how to get a New Zealand vs Italy live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

New Zealand vs Italy free live stream

You can watch a New Zealand vs Italy live stream for free on ITV1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on Virgin Media1 and online on Virgin Media Player.

Away from home? Use a ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

Watch an New Zealand vs Italy live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular New Zealand vs Italy live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred New Zealand vs Italy live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for New Zealand vs Italy

Using a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Italy is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For New Zealand vs Italy, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free New Zealand vs Italy live stream.

Watch New Zealand vs Italy for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream New Zealand vs Italy, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST on Friday evening.

Watch New Zealand vs Italy for FREE in Ireland

You can watch New Zealand vs Italy, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 8pm IST on Friday.

New Zealand vs Italy is being shown on free-to-air network Virgin Media, which means you can live stream the game via Virgin Media Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: You can live stream New Zealand vs Italy free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch New Zealand vs Italy in Australia

In Australia, New Zealand vs Italy is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Saturday morning.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Use VPN to watch New Zealand vs Italy from anywhere.

Watch New Zealand vs Italy in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream New Zealand vs Italy, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Friday afternoon.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch New Zealand vs Italy in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch New Zealand vs Italy courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 7am NZST on Saturday morning.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream New Zealand vs Italy for free while abroad with a VPN.

New Zealand vs Italy live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch New Zealand vs Italy in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 9pm SAST on Friday night.

Public broadcaster SABC has also secure the rights to 19 games, including all Springboks fixtures at RWC 2023. You'll be able to watch all of these for free on streaming service SABC Plus too.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch New Zealand vs Italy in Canada

You can watch New Zealand vs Italy on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Friday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream New Zealand vs Italy free of charge while abroad with a VPN.